Shelter and boutique collect bras for victims of domestic violence

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Hope House, a domestic violence shelter in the Kansas City metro area, and clair de lune, a lingerie boutique, have been partners for the past 14 years in the Great Bra Exchange.

The exchange has collected more than 23,000 new and gently used bras since the beginning to go to clients of Hope House.

Hope House can provide victims with counseling, care, shelter, food, and clothing. Now, with help from clair de lune, they can provide undergarments.

The Great Bra Exchange runs from Jan. 4 through Jan. 21.

Bra donations can be dropped off at clair de lune in Hawthorne Plaza at 119th and Roe in Overland Park, Kansas. In return for donations, clair de lune is offering $15 off the purchase of a new bra.

---

McKenzie Nelson is a reporter. See her full report at 4 p.m. and check back for updates.