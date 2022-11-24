Shelter KC and volunteers help feed hundreds on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, MO — Shelter KC is making sure people in need are sharing in on the season of giving by helping feed hundreds of people on Thanksgiving Day.

For years, the nonprofit along with volunteers have put together a Turkey Convoy on Thanksgiving where people who signed up, can receive warm Thanksgiving dinners at their door or come to the shelter and grab meals on-the go. This year the shelter estimates they will give out 500 meals and have 100 volunteers on hand to spread the holiday magic.

"When you're going through hard times, it's really easy to kind of think that you're alone and so when the community volunteers, the community gives," said Eric Burger, Executive Director of Shelter KC.

Changes and adjustments had to be made during the height of COVID-19, but this year the shelter's convoy will operate as normal as the need for help continues to increase.

"People are going through tough time, gone through addiction and they've gone through family loss, gone through a job change, those things just don't matter, our community, we just want to share the love of Jesus," said Burger.

The Shelter is looking for volunteers to give back during their Christmas at the Crossroads event, to learn more visit their website.

