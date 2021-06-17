Shelter KC, Church of the Resurrection to provide hot weather kits to those in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has a plan to help those experiencing homelessness beat the searing heat.

The shelter, which has been helping people for more than 70 years, is working with Church of the Resurrection Downtown to make 500 hot-weather kits.

The bags have bottled water, a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, chapstick and granola bars, according to a news release from the shelter.

Dr. Abigail Halleron, who works at Truman, said it's important to not just drink water when thirsty.

"Drink it before you get out in the heat, try to make sure that you stay inside during the hottest times of the day, usually 2 to 4 is the peak of the day, wear your sunscreen, wear your ball cap, make sure that you’re taking care of those that are elderly and young children — people who're at higher risk of these illnesses," Halleron said.

The supplies will be available at Shelter KC, 1520 Cherry Street, and shelter staff also will do a street outreach.

"We all suffer a bit in the normal heat and humidity of summer in Kansas City," Eric Burger, Shelter KC executive director, said in the news release. "But when the temperature goes into or above the upper 90s, that heat can be dangerous to those living on the streets. We make an effort to help them with Beat the Heat bags. But this outreach also gives us a tangible way to encourage them to make the changes in their lives that can get them off the street permanently."

Donations are needed to make sure anyone who needs a Beat the Heat bag can get one.

Those donations can be dropped off at the shelter.

Financial contributions can be made at www.shelterkc.org.