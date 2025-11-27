KANSAS CITY, MO — Shelter KC celebrated Thanksgiving with its annual Thanksgiving Day brunch and a full line-up of events for its residents at its Cherry Street location.

Shelter KC makes Thanksgiving special for those in and out of its walls

Thursday morning, the Rowell family volunteered to make brunch for residents. This is an annual tradition for the family, who has a member on Shelter KC’s board.

Then, the men’s shelter will watch the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys before having a Thanksgiving dinner in the evening. Shelter KC smoked almost 100 turkeys to feed people a traditional meal.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Eric Burger, Shelter KC Executive Director

“We’re just thankful that we can be here for people in need, people that are isolated, people who maybe been down and things in their life, and the fact that we can just join with them and tell them they're loved, and this community supports us,” said Eric Burger, the executive director at Shelter KC.

Shelter KC also worked with the 15 and Mahomies Foundation on Saturday to provide meals to 300 families.