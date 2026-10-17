Blue Valley Schools outlines planned budget reductions amid financial challenges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley Schools shared an update Friday on planned budget reductions for the 2027-28 academic year. The changes come as the school district is navigating financial challenges and declining enrollment.

The school district said in a press release additional reductions are needed, even after the steps that have already been taken.

Previously, the district made over $6 million in reductions, which included eliminating certain leadership roles and support positions, as well as not giving salary increases to administrators for the 2026-27 school year.

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"Even with these efforts, additional reductions are necessary. After the adjustments we've already made, each new decision becomes increasingly difficult, particularly when it affects people and programs our community values,” the district said in a press release.

Blue Valley Schools’ plan includes the following:



Reducing administrative positions.

Cutting high school coaching positions and performing arts support, and limiting out-of-area travel.

Suspending some seventh and eighth grade athletics and activities — wrestling, cross country and drill/dance teams.

Reducing support for Parents as Teachers and making adjustments to other programs.

Making adjustments in personnel and student support.

Cutting some work calendars and contract days, and changing benefit eligibility for employees.

“We recognize that these changes will affect programs and opportunities our students and families value,” the school district said. “Some decisions require additional planning, and we will communicate directly with families when changes affect their student's school, program or experience.”

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The press release said most of the reductions will go into effect in the 2027-28 school year, but some changes will start this academic year.

You can read the full update from Blue Valley Schools here.

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