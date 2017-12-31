Shooting at 12th & Kansas in KCK leaves man in serious condition

6:12 PM, Dec 30, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - On Saturday (Dec.30) Kansas City, Kansas police officers were sent to 12th and Kansas in reference to a shooting. 

 

The victim is a 22-year-old man. Officers believe an altercation in the alley led to the shooting. The man is listed in serious condition. 

 

 

 

 

 

