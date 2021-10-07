Shooting investigation shuts down KC streetcar route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police activity suspended KC Streetcar operations Thursday afternoon.
KCPD said they were called to the area of 19th and Main streets because a shooting victim was located on the streetcar.
The person was not shot on the streetcar. They were wounded and then got on the streetcar and rode a few blocks, according to police.
That victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Streetcar operations were paused around noon.
