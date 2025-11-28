Shoppers slowly trickle out to stores on a cold Black Friday

KANSAS CITY, MO — Black Friday had a slow start this year due to multiple factors.

Black Friday underway for shoppers

Black Friday underway at Zona Rosa

CNBC reports stores are opening later, foot traffic and early shopper numbers stay relatively flat, and online shopping continues to dominate. All while people plan to spend 4% less on the consumer holiday this year.

In the Kansas City metro, KSHB 41 News first visited Tanger Kansas City at the Legends before stores opened at 6:00 AM. At 5:00 AM, just one woman was in line at Nike. By 5:30 AM, more groups of people were lined up outside of stores, like at Game Stop waiting to buy limited edition Pokemon.

"It's an exclusive box. So either get it today or you're lost," said Eddy waiting outside Game Stop.

KSHB 41 then traveled to the Northland to see how lines were at Zona Rosa. A steady group of people were inside Old Navy stocking up on Christmas pajamas and taking advantage of deals.

"I think it starts the holiday spirit for everybody and gets us in the feel of shopping and figuring out what we want for everyone," said Jennifer McLaughlin, an Old Navy shopper.

Other lines were seen outside of Dicks Sporting Goods, Target and other stores in the Zona Rosa area.