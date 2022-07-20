Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sigma Chi suspends chapter at University of Kansas

KU campus
Brian Abel - 41 Action News
KU campus
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 07:48:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sigma Chi International Fraternity Executive Committee has voted to indefinitely suspend the fraternity's chapter at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

The suspension is effective immediately, according to an announcement from Sigma Chi.

The fraternity cited "accountability issues within the chapter" as the reasoning behind the suspension.

"The members’ actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity’s values, and the EC was left with no other option than to suspend the chapter’s charter," a release from Sigma Chi said.

Undergraduate members of Sigma Chi are now suspended active status and cannot participate in anything that could be viewed as a Sigma Chi activity.

The fraternity said in the announcement it aims to eventually resume activities at the University of Kansas, but no timeline is known.

"The Fraternity also will partner with the University of Kansas to ensure that future members of the chapter will have a positive environment where they can be successful in their endeavors," the release said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock