Silver Advisory canceled for missing man out of Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reports Robert Alligood was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 75-year-old Robert L. Alligood.

Alligood was last seen leaving 19500 Colony Lane in Independence at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He has dementia.

He is believed to be driving a white 2006 Ford Econoline with MO plates HY76T with a decal "OBX" on the rear window.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says he left his home with clothing, but not his medication or a cell phone.

The Sheriff's Office said he stated he wanted to go to Virginia.

Alligood's credit card was used Tuesday evening at 19040 Valley View Road in Independence.

If you see him or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately or call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-804-7529.

