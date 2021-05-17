Watch
SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Gladstone woman

Courtesy MSHP
An Endangered SILVER Advisory was issued for 72-year-old Janet Shull-Christenson of Gladstone on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:44:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | The advisory has been canceled. She was found safe at a nearby hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY | An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for a Gladstone woman.

Janet Shull-Christenson, 72, was last seen around 2:45 a.m. Monday walking away from her home at 6479 N. Prospect Ave.

She is described as 5-foot-1 and 118 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a pink shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Shull-Christenson suffers from dementia and hypertension.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.

