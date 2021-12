KANSAS CITY, Mo — KUPD has issued a silver alert for 81-year-old Hilton Simien, last seen near the KUMC Medical Pavilion around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

He is believed to wearing a blue track suit, and is 5 foot 9 inches tall and 213 lbs.

He is driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with the Missouri license plate number GG3K8Y.

He is diagnosed with dementia and is believed to be lost.

If you see him, contact the KUPD KC Dispatch at 913-588-5030.