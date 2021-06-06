Watch
Silver Alert canceled for missing 72-year-old man

The Lee's Summit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Marcellous Orange.
Marcellous Orange
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 09:49:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, JUNE 6, 2021 | Lee's Summit Police have canceled their SILVER advisory. Marcellous Orange has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Lee's Summit Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a man who left the Solstice Senior Living facility located at 1098 NE Independence Avenue on Saturday.

Marcellous Orange, 72, was last seen at the facility at around 4 p.m.

Orange, who is diagnosed with Dementia, is six-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

He left the facility on foot and traveled in an unknown direction.

Anyone who sees Orange is asked to contact 911 or the Lee's Summit Police Department at (816)-200-3854.

