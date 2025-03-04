Silver Alert canceled for Grandview man with dementia

Update: 8:25 a.m. | The Silver Alert has been canceled, Mr. Floyd has been located and is safe.

The Grandview Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man with dementia.

Floyd Jack, 79, was last seen walking away from his residence in the 5700 block of E. 139th Terrace around 3 a.m.

Mr. Jack is a Black male, six-feet tall, 200 pounds with gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, and black and red pajama pants.

If you see Mr. Jack, or know his whereabouts call 911, or the Grandview Police Department at (816) 316-4900.

