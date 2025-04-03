Watch Now
Silver alert issued for Independence woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a missing Independence woman with dementia.

Susan L. Bowerman, 66, was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 24000 block of E. Happy Hollow Road. She was discovered missing from her home this morning. She does not have a cell phone or a vehicle.

Bowerman is a white female, 5'-6" tall, 115 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing white and orange pajamas.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-795-1960.

