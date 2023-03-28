Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCPD working with Florida authorities to locate woman who was heading to South America

Margarita Rademacher
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
A Silver Alert has been issued Margarita Rademacher, who was dropped off at the Kansas City International Airport.
Margarita Rademacher
Posted at 10:50 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 00:28:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are working with Florida authorities to locate a woman who intended to fly to South America.

Margarita Rademacher, 78, was last seen on Sunday after being dropped off at Kansas City International Airport at 4 p.m., according to KCPD.

Rademacher, who is diagnosed with dementia, spoke with her family early Monday, but she's not been heard from since.

Police said she intended to travel to Colombia and that investigators determined she boarded a plane to Florida late Sunday night.

KCPD said investigators will work with authorities in Florida to figure out where Rademacher went after arriving in Florida.

Rademacher was last seen wearing a red v-neck, white t-shirt and jeans. Police do not believe she's in the Kansas City area.

Anyone who sees Rademacher is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5220.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!