Silver Alert issued for KC man with Dementia and seizures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old Kansas City man suffering from Dementia and seizures.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says James Cotton was with a family member near Armour Road and Gillham Road about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The family member left him in the vehicle while she did an errand. When she returned, James and her vehicle were both gone.

James is a black male, 65, about 5'-11" tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He left in a Blue 2006 Ford Focus with Mo. tag CU0B7R

If you see Mr. Cotton or the Ford Focus call 911, or the Kansas City Police Department at (816) 234-5043.