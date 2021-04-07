Silver Alert issued for KCMO man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man.

Claimon Watts was last seen around 8 a.m., Sunday, April 4, near his home at 81st Street and Troost Avenue.

Watts suffers from dementia and other health problems requiring medication.

He may be driving a maroon 2008 Mercury Sable with unknown Missouri temporary tags.

Watts is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a blue and white hat, a blue and white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Watt’s whereabouts should call KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit t 816-234-5136.

