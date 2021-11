KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Evelyn Whitmire-Cooperider.

She was last seen Sunday around 3:45 p.m. walking south from St. Luke's Hospital at 4401 Wornall, according to police.

Whitmire-Cooperider is 4’11” with gray hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red mask, white or gray jacket and jeans with dark tennis shoes.

Whitmire-Cooperider has Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Type 2 diabetes.

If located call 816-234-5136.