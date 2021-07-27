Silver Alert canceled for Lee’s Summit man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | Gregory Jordison was located safe in Kansas.

ORIGINAL STORY | Police in Lee’s Summit have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning.

Police say Greg Jordison was leaving St. Luke’s Hospital at 100 NE Saint Luke’s Boulevard in Lee’s Summit around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday but has not been heard from since.

Jordison, who has dementia and diabetes, is described as a white man, 6 feet 6 inches tall, 220 pounds, with white hair and green eyes.

He was last wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe Jordison could be driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Sonic with Missouri license plates RG7A8C.

Anyone with information about Jordison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

