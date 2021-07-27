Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert canceled for Lee’s Summit man

items.[0].image.alt
Lee's Summit police
A silver alert has been issued for Gregory Jordison.
gregory jordison.jpg
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:07:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | Gregory Jordison was located safe in Kansas.

ORIGINAL STORY | Police in Lee’s Summit have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning.

Police say Greg Jordison was leaving St. Luke’s Hospital at 100 NE Saint Luke’s Boulevard in Lee’s Summit around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday but has not been heard from since.

Jordison, who has dementia and diabetes, is described as a white man, 6 feet 6 inches tall, 220 pounds, with white hair and green eyes.

He was last wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe Jordison could be driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Sonic with Missouri license plates RG7A8C.

Anyone with information about Jordison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!