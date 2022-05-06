Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for man who left North Kansas City Hospital

Daniel J. Wiley.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Silver Alert issued for Daniel J. Wiley.
Daniel J. Wiley.
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 16:52:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who signed himself out of North Kansas City Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the Claycomo Police Department, Daniel J. Wiley, 68, left the hospital at 5:30 a.m.

Wiley drives a black and tan Ford Explorer with license plate 3MGE92.

The vehicle has body damage and the passenger mirror is hanging.

Wiley's family hasn't been able to make contact or locate him since then.

He's about five-feet, two-inches tall, weighs about 148 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Wiley is also diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with who sees Wiley is asked to contact the department at (816) 781-7373.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock