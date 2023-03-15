Silver alert issued for missing 70-year-old Liberty woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Liberty are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 70-year-old woman.

Police issued a silver alert for Taran Duru, who was last seen at 1 p.m. on March 14 in the 400 block of Gordon Drive in Liberty.

Police say Duru went for a walk and did not return home.

Duru is described as a female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a black winter coat with a blue bandana on her head.

Anyone with information about Duru is asked to call Liberty Police at 816-439-4701 or 911.

