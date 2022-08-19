Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Rozena Jackson, of Kansas City, Missouri, was last seen Aug. 5 near East 32nd Street and Montgall Avenue.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Her eyes are brown and her hair is said to be black and gray.

Although the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown, her family tells police she typically carries a black purse and wears a scarf on her head.

Jackson last contacted her family by phone on Aug. 6.

While she is not professionally diagnosed, family members say they believe she lives in the early stages of a diminished mental capacity.

Additionally, Jackson has other medical conditions that require medications.

Authorities say Jackson does not drive, so she is likely traveling by bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 and/or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

—