Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview police department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man.

Walter Floyd Aldridge, 77 walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Main Street about midnight on December 27th.

Aldridge is 6'-1" tall, with white hair and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a black jacket and jeans.

He has difficulty walking and is wearing a winter hat that covers his ears and snaps under his chin.

Aldridge has dementia and can get aggressive and confused easily.

If you know his whereabouts call the Grandview Police Department at 816 316-4980.