Silver Alert canceled for 77-year-old KCMO woman who was missing

Posted at 3:01 PM, Dec 22, 2022
Update | KCPD said McNack has been located and is safe.

Original story | Kansas City, Missouri, police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.

Brenda McNack was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive.

She is described as a 5’8” tall and 150-pound woman with gray hair and brown eyes.

McNack is known to wear blue sweatpants with a blue robe/gown

Police say she requires medication for dementia, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on McNack’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

