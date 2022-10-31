Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old woman potentially suffering from dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued a Silver Alert Monday afternoon for a missing 78-year-old woman who may be suffering from dementia.

Mavis R. Czarny was last seen Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. near 113th Street and North Ditman Avenue, when she was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Czarny has not been seen or contacted since she was released from the hospital Sunday morning.

Czanry is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 140 lbs.

She is white and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, a black jacket with a white interior and blue pants with floral print.

Although not diagnosed, her family does believes she is suffering from early signs of dementia.

Anyone with information on Czarny should call 911.

