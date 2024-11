KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issues a silver alert for a missing Raytown woman.

Annie Adams, 83, was last seen at about 11:00 a.m. in the 9100 block of Richards Drive.

Adams was wearing a green coat, black and white leggings, black shoes and was carrying a black purse.

She is new to the area and is diagnosed with dementia, police said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at (816) 737-6020 or contact their nearest 911 agency.

