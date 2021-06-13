Silver Alert canceled for missing 86-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: 2:15: Wilma Mullin has been located safe.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old.

Wilma Mullin was last seen in the area of E. 36th Street and Harrison Boulevard in Kansas City.

She is diagnosed with dementia and COPD.

She is 5'-6"tall, 105 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses.

She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Missing Person's nit at 816 234-5136.