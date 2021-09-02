Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old woman in St. Joseph, Missouri

items.[0].image.alt
St. Joseph Police Department
endangeredsilver.jpg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 16:45:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Joseph, Missouri, police need the public's help to find 87-year-old Eileen Lockwood.

The department issued a Silver Alert Thursday afternoon.

A police news release states Lockwood left about 9:40 a.m. Thursday from Mosaic Life Center, 5325 Farron St., in St. Joseph.

She was driving a black 2008 Buick Lucerne with Missouri license plate number GD0N6W.

Lockwood is 5'4" tall and weighs 162 pounds, according to police.

She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Lockwood should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources