Silver Alert issued for missing 93-year-old Chillicothe, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Chillicothe, Missouri, have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 93-year-old man.

James Edward Jones was last seen leaving his home around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27, in the area of 1001 Smith St.

Police say Jones drove away from his home in a gold 2011 Toyota Corolla with black rims and Missouri plate NC3R3D. He was heading to a nearby store but never returned.

Jones has been diagnosed with a “severe memory deficit” that makes him unable to receive and evaluate information.

Jones is described as 5’8” and 175 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes, wears glasses and has a long white beard. At the time of his disappearance, we has wearing a red and black sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Jones should call 911 or the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

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