Silver alert issued for missing Blue Springs man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing Blue Springs man.

Norman Arnold, 82, was last heard from on Friday morning.

His wife told police he called and said he did not know where he was. The phone was tracked to Lane, Kansas before it went dead.

Arnold suffers from dementia.

He was driving a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Missouri plate GU15U.

Anyone who sees Arnold or the vehicle should call 911 or the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.