Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver alert issued for missing Blue Springs man

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Blue Springs Police Department
Norman Arnold, 82, was last seen in Blue Springs on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. He suffers from dementia and called his wife from Lane, Kansas, saying he didn't know where he was.
Norman Arnold silver alert.jpg
Posted at 1:49 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 14:49:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing Blue Springs man.

Norman Arnold, 82, was last heard from on Friday morning.

His wife told police he called and said he did not know where he was. The phone was tracked to Lane, Kansas before it went dead.

Arnold suffers from dementia.

He was driving a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Missouri plate GU15U.

Anyone who sees Arnold or the vehicle should call 911 or the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!