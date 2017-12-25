UPDATE - Missing Bonner Springs man found safe

41 Action News Staff
7:27 PM, Dec 24, 2017
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (7:36 p.m. UPDATE) -  Bonner Springs police say Daniel Rafols has been found and is safe. 

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Bonner Springs. 

Daniel B. Rafols Jr. was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bonner Springs Walmart. He was driving a blue 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Kansas license plate 668-KDC. 

If you see him, call the Kansas City Kansas Dispatch Center at 913-596-3000.

 

