UPDATE - Missing Bonner Springs man found safe

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (7:36 p.m. UPDATE) - Bonner Springs police say Daniel Rafols has been found and is safe.

(previous)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Bonner Springs.

Daniel B. Rafols Jr. was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bonner Springs Walmart. He was driving a blue 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Kansas license plate 668-KDC.

If you see him, call the Kansas City Kansas Dispatch Center at 913-596-3000.