Silver Alert issued for missing Coffey County, Kansas man

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a state wide Silver Alert for Rickie Sluder
Rickie Sluder
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 13:05:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Coffey County.

Rickie Allen Sluder, 70, was last seen at his home in rural LeRoy on Wednesday morning.

He is described as 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He is severely diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

Sluder may be driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable with Kansas disabled tag A8569. It is unclear where he may be headed.

If you see Mr. Sluder, call 911 or the Coffey County Sheriff's Office at 620-364-2123.

