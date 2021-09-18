Silver Alert issued for missing Gladstone man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Friday.

According to the department, Paul Bradley Wilson, 64, left his home near 2410 NE 68th Street in Gladstone at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Wilson is about five feet, nine inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Wilson has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police say he left his home on foot and said he was going to Florida.

If you see him or have any information, call 911 or the Gladstone Police Department at (816)-436-3550.