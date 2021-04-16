Silver Alert issued for missing Grandview man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Grandview have issued a Silver Alert in the disappearance of a missing 79-year-old man.

Howard Vincent was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at 12060 Food Lane in Grandview when he left his brother's house without saying anything.

At the time, Vincent was driving a red 2005 Ford F-150 with Missouri license plates 2PDB99.

Vincent is described as a Black male, 5’6,” 189 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, a checkered shirt and brown pants.

Police say Vincent suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Vincent can call 9-1-1 or the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980.

