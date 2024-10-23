Silver alert issued for missing Independence man diagnosed with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a silver alert for an Independence man who went missing Tuesday morning.

James R. Banks, 65, was last seen leaving a home in the 4000 block of S. Kings Highway about 11:40 a.m.

The patrol said Banks was heading to a Menard's located at 4101 S. Little Blue Parkway.

Banks was driving a dark gray 2018 Ford F-150 with Missouri license plate 4PDW33.

He was wearing a t-shirt, camouflage suspenders, blue jeans, and gray and brown tennis shoes. He also wears glasses.

MSHP said Banks is diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure.

He hasn't returned to his home after leaving.

Anyone who sees him or with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Independence Police Department at (816)-836-3600.

