KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an Independence man who's been missing since Wednesday morning.

William Wilson, 61, was last seen near 2607 S. Berry Avenue in Independence at around 10:30 a.m.

Wilson was wearing a multi-colored long sleeve shirt, a blue undershirt, blue shorts and gray shoes.

He's diagnosed with schizophrenia, autism and bipolar disorder.

Wilson left the home by foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

