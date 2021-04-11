Silver Alert issued for missing Independence woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Patricia A. Taylor, an 82 year-old Independence woman with dementia.

Patricia is 5'-3"tall, 105 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen in the 3000 block of S. Sterling Avenue around 2:30 this morning.

She was wearing a grey shirt and black pants/leggings.

Patricia left her home in a black 2016 Ford F150 with Mo license 6SFV38.

Anyone who knows Patricia's whereabouts should call the Independence Police Department at (816)836-3600

