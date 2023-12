KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Police say 68-year-old Richard Hopson was last seen Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. near the 8900 block of Parallel Parkway.

Police say he has a feeding tube and memory loss.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with no jacket.

He is verbal but has a hard time communicating.

Call 911 if you see him.