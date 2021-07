KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police need help to find 71-year-old Oliver James.

James was last seen on Sunday, July 11th around 6 p.m. near 39th and Bales.

James does not have live in care but requires someone to check with him and administer required medication for him daily.

Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt with flags, red stripe sleeves and jeans.

He has dementia and diabetes.

If you see him, call 911 right away or contact the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.