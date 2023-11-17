Silver alert issued for missing Kansas City, Missouri, man, Winfred Anderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for missing Kansas City, Missouri, man Wilfred Anderson.

Police in Kansas City say Anderson, 66, was last seen around 2 p..m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the area of 4801 E. Linwood Boulevard. Anderson has a medical condition that sometimes leads to him wandering and being easily manipulated or taken advance of, police say.

Anderson was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black pants and black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

He’s described as a Black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anderson has been diagnosed with schizophrenia with episodes of psychosis.

Anyone with information about Anderson should call 911.

