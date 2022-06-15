Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver alert issued for missing Kansas City, MO woman, 72

Denise Camerillo.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Photo of Denise Camerillo.
Denise Camerillo.jpg
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 16:28:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say Denise Camerillo was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine.

Camerillo’s family says she’s been diagnosed with dementia and are concerned for her well-being.

Camerillo was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and blue sandals at the time she was last seen.

She’s described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with a black “bob” wig and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Camerillo’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or contact KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock