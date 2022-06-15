Silver alert issued for missing Kansas City, MO woman, 72

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say Denise Camerillo was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine.

Camerillo’s family says she’s been diagnosed with dementia and are concerned for her well-being.

Camerillo was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and blue sandals at the time she was last seen.

She’s described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with a black “bob” wig and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Camerillo’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or contact KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.