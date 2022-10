KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Kansas City, Missouri.

Sandra J. Riley, 77, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of east 77th Street at around 1 p.m.

Riley was wearing a Sponge Bob t-shirt with light blue sweatpants and blue tennis shoes.

She's diagnosed with dementia. Riley left her home and hasn't returned.

Anyone who sees Riley is asked to call 911.

