Silver Alert issued for missing KC man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68 year-old KC man, last seen at 2:30 this morning.

Police are searching for Delbert Garrett who left Truman Medical Center wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.

Mr. Garrett suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require medication that could be life-threatening if not taken.

He is a black male, 6'-2" tall, 235 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Mr. Garrett's whereabouts is encouraged to call 9-1-1.