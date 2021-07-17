Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing KC man

items.[0].image.alt
KC police Department
Silver Alert issued for missing KC man
Silver Alert issued for missing KC man
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 09:53:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68 year-old KC man, last seen at 2:30 this morning.

Police are searching for Delbert Garrett who left Truman Medical Center wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.

Mr. Garrett suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require medication that could be life-threatening if not taken.

He is a black male, 6'-2" tall, 235 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Mr. Garrett's whereabouts is encouraged to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!