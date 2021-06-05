Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert canceled for missing KCK man

items.[0].image.alt
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
Silver Alert issued for missing KCK man
Silver Alert issued for KCKman
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 15:53:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Kansas Police Department canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

Gilbert "Charles" Fairchild went missing on Saturday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen leaving his residence in the 8700 block of Haskell Avenue.

He's diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Dementia and other medial issues.

Mr. Fairchild is five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a bomber jacket, jeans, and a blue and white plaid shirt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!