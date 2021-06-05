Silver Alert canceled for missing KCK man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Kansas Police Department canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

Gilbert "Charles" Fairchild went missing on Saturday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen leaving his residence in the 8700 block of Haskell Avenue.

He's diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Dementia and other medial issues.

Mr. Fairchild is five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a bomber jacket, jeans, and a blue and white plaid shirt.

