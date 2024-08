KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for help to find 83-year-old Annie Wilson.

She has symptoms of dementia.

Police say she left her home near 36th and Georgia in a 2015 gray Jeep Cherokee with Kansas tags 233-KXA.

The rear bumper has noticeable damage and the driver's right side has a temporary tire.

Her family believes she could be headed to visit family in South Bend, Indiana or Mississippi.

Call 913-596-3000 if you see her.