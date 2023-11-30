Silver Alert issued for missing KCMO man

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old man.

Wayne L. Cunningham,87, a white male walked away from a secured care facility where he resides at 904 E. 68th Street about 8 p.m.

Mr. Cunningham is 5'-9" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown or green jacket.

He had dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees Mr. Cunningham should call 911or the Kansas City Police Department at 81234-5043.