Silver Alert issued for missing KCMO woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Arlene Willett-Fisher, 84, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Willet-Fisher is 5’6” tall, weighs 140 pounds, has hazel eyes, and was wearing a green dress with white Crocs when she was last seen.

She also is known to use a cane and wear glasses.

Willet-Fisher was last seen at her residence at 1114 Brush Creek Blvd on Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who sees Willet-Fisher or knows of her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department at 816-234-5136.

