Silver Alert issued for missing Lee's Summit man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Bernard Gene Zvacek, 87, was last seen at his home in the 200 block of Northwest Hillcrest Lane in Lee's Summit at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

He is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Zvacek was on his way to see his wife at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence but he never arrived.

Zvacek was last known to have been wearing a flannel shirt, blue jacket and jeans.

He is hearing impaired and can be forgetful.

Anyone with information about Zvacek's whereabouts should call 911.

