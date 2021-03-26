Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Livingston County, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Alert on Thursday evening for a missing Livingston County, Missouri, man.

Gerald Avery, 82, was last seen around 12:15 p.m. at the Livingston County Food Pantry, 403 Locust St., in Chillicothe.

Avery is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to a news release from the Missouri patrol. He has white hair, brown eyes and drives a white, 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

According to the Missouri patrol, he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Avery or his whereabouts should call 911.